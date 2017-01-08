Lista de gasolineras con servicio restablecido

En sus cuentas de redes sociales grupos de gasolineras informan las estaciones donde ya cuentan con combustible en Tijuana, Rosarito y Tecate.
Eco Gasolineras
Les compartimos nuestras estaciones con suministro de Diesel y Magna:
Tecate:
- El Encanto 12453 Diesel
- Loma Tova 2963 Diesel
- Tecate Centro 2589 Magna/Diesel
Tijuana:
- Salvatierra 6677 Diesel
- Vía Rápida Frontera 4102 Magna/Diesel
- Villa del Campo 10516 Magna
- Simón Bolívar 10937 Magna
Consulta su ubicación ?? http://www.grupoeco.com.mx/
Estas son las Estaciones Gasmart en #TIJUANA, #ROSARITO y #TECATE que cuentan con gasolina en este momento.
La lista se modificará conforme haya avance.
5 y 10 - Magna y Diesel
¿Cómo llegar? https://goo.gl/maps/eJQu38hvzM62
Cuauhtémoc – Magna
¿Cómo llegar? https://goo.gl/maps/UcUBgEq7ZT12
Santa Fe – Magna
¿Cómo llegar? https://goo.gl/maps/sd3MG5pVCJN2
Las Fuentes - Magna
¿Cómo llegar? https://goo.gl/maps/qfRzhAS7B2A2
Soler – Magna y Diesel
¿Cómo llegar? https://goo.gl/maps/BMQQMJM7CEk
Flamingos – Magna
¿Cómo llegar? https://goo.gl/maps/tnRLp31oCHF2
Terrazas del Valle – Magna
¿Cómo llegar? https://goo.gl/maps/NyJ5wKfLyYE2
Cerro de las Abejas - Magna
¿Cómo llegar? https://goo.gl/maps/4uQAhUNX8eu
Paseo 2000 - Magna
¿Cómo llegar? https://goo.gl/maps/xP7sD4bDwqE2
Hipódromo – Magna y Diesel
¿Cómo llegar? https://goo.gl/maps/PxPdXNwUUTp
Libramiento – Magna
¿Cómo llegar? https://goo.gl/maps/htAt96k6uQn
Playas de Tijuana – Magna
¿Cómo llegar? https://goo.gl/maps/EXjwRnzS31o
Ojo de Agua - Magna
https://goo.gl/maps/deZhFeKfffR2
Villa del Prado – Magna
¿Cómo llegar? https://goo.gl/maps/73pEZz5m15r
Toyota - Magna
¿Cómo llegar? https://goo.gl/maps/zkP2zJgPhpB2
Tecate Industrial – Magna
¿Cómo llegar? https://goo.gl/maps/1gxAu1aZgsS2
Rosarito Norte – Magna
¿Cómo llegar? https://goo.gl/maps/pmTz57ePjP72
Rosarito 5ta Plaza – Magna y Diesel
¿Cómo llegar? https://goo.gl/maps/MNy8SUK73dT2
20 de noviembre – Diesel
¿Cómo llegar? https://goo.gl/maps/9s4kjgPM9sA2
Vía rápida Oriente – Diesel
¿Cómo llegar? https://goo.gl/maps/1btkixY1bT52
Atención a Clientes:
(664) 633 3100
01 800 427 6278
Estaciones de RendiChicas
