Descartan actos de vandalismo en cementerio judío en NY

In this photo provided by Izzy Weiss, a broken headstone is seen at Washington Cemetery in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Sunday, March 5, 2017. The New York Police Department says no evidence of vandalism has been found at the predominantly Jewish cemetery where more than 40 tombstones were toppled over. The NYPD says after consultation with the management of the Washington Cemetery, it was determined the 42 tombstones came down as a result of a number of factors, including long-term neglect or lack of maintenance, as well as environmental factors such as soil erosion. (AP Photo/Izzy Weiss) NYR103 Foto: AP