VIDEO: Hija de Jackie Chan vive bajo un puente con su novia tras el rechazo de sus padres

En ese entonces, hija de la antigua Miss Asia Elaine Ng Yi-Lei, con quien Chan mantuvo un breve romance los 90’s mientras él estaba casado, compartió en Instagram su relación con Andi Autumn, una popular figura de la misma red social.
I am in awe at the amount of support and love poured my way. I am speechless at how followers went to my Girlfriend @andiautumn and my account to show us both so much positivity. People all over the world have been rooting us on as Hong Kong media continues to mock. I’ve grown up in a world of negativity and close mindedness but I am at that point where I realise that I can use my experience to tell my truths and help others just like me. Thankfully I’ve grown since the days I was powerless and uncertain what the world has for me. Thank you for the enormous outpour of love and acceptance. ???????????? ????????????????????????????? @andiautumn ?instagram???????????????????????????????,??????,???????????????,??????????????????????????????,????????,??????????????????????????????????????????????????,???????????????????,?????,??????????????????????????????? #lgbt #androgynous #lgbtqai #loveislove #lovewins #lovealwayswins #lesbian #love #support #?? #androgynous #queer #gay #gaygram #loveyourself #advocacy
Seguidores aplaudieron la valentía de Etta, sobre todo por revelar esa noticia en un país que cuenta con altos índices de homofobia.
Thank you to all of those who have shown love and support towards @stolenmilktea and I. We appreciate everyone's kind words and it's honestly giving us more energy to fight for what's right. We will continue to share our journey and hope we can help others along the way. Let's make this world a peaceful and understanding one. #pansexual #lgbtqai #loveislove #lovealwayswins #queer #loveyourself
Ahora, meses después, la pareja publicó en YouTube un video donde denuncia la situación en la que se encuentran: No tienen hogar ni recursos económicos luego de que sus respectivos padres les dieron la espalda supuestamente como castigo por su orientación sexual.
“Hola, soy la hija de Jackie Chan y esta es mi novia, Andi. Llevamos más de un mes sin hogar por culpa de nuestros padres homófobos. Básicamente estamos durmiendo bajo un puente, entre otras cosas”, explicó Etta.
After all these years of negativity, living in shame and being afraid of the world I've come to the conclusion that it's easier to accept that I am never meant to love or be loved. Especially as a lesbian in a culturally sensitive society I would be doing my family a favour staying hidden, silent, sit and behave like I've been instructed all my life. but Then you came along and proved me wrong, I deserved to be happy, love and be loved. @andiautumn you Accepted every single part of me. The good, the bad and the crazy ?? You opened my heart and mind to all the good in this world, kissed every scar I have. 2017 has been a complicated year, I've faced so much that was meant to break me and it would have but you kept me strong all the way. You Everything and more, I love you so so much princess ?? ~Happy Early 9 month anniversary ?? 2/14/17 ~
Asimismo, la joven aseguró tras pedir ayuda a sus amigos y familiares, sólo han obtenido como respuesta información de centros podrían ser aceptadas, sin embargo, esos sitios les obligan a estar separadas.
Lo último que se había sabido de Etta es que continuaba viviendo con su madre, aunque hace meses, su novia se sinceró en Instagram acerca de la discriminación que comenzó a sufrir por parte de sus allegados a raíz de su noviazgo.