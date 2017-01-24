La lista de nominados al Premio Óscar 2017

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO(SUN)

Te presentamos los nominados al Óscar 2017, este martes la Academia de Hollywood anunció las ternas.



MEJOR ACTOR



Cassey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

Denzel Washington (Fences)



MEJOR ACTRIZ



Ruth Negga (Loving)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Isabelle Hupper (Elle)

Emma Stone (La La Land)

Meryl Streep (Florence Fioster Jenkins)



MEJOR DIRECTOR



Dennis Villeneuve (Arrival)

Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)

Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Kenneth Lonerhgan (Manchester by the Sea)

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)



MEJOR PELÍCULA



Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight



MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO



Marshehala Ali (Moonlight)

Jeff Bridges (Hell of High Water)

Lucas Hedges

Dev Patel (Lion)

Michael Shannon (Nocturnal animals)



MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO



Viola Davis

Naomi Harris

Nicole Kidman

Octavia Spencer

Michelle Williams



MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA



Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdman



MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA



Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence (Rodrigo Prieto)



MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO



Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One

13 Hours



MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES



Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Jungle Book

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them

Arrival

The BFG

Kubo and the Two Strings

A Monster Calls



MEJOR DOCUMENTAL



Fire At Sea

I am Not Your Negro

Life Animated

OJ: Made in America

13th



MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO



A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad



MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES



Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story



MEJOR MÚSICA



Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers



MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL



Audition (The Fools Who Dream) - La La Land

Can't Stop the Feeling - Trolls

City of Stars - La La Land

The Empty Chair - Jim: The James Foley Story

How Far I'll Go - Moana



MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN



Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers



MEJOR VESTUARIO



Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land



MEJOR GUIÓN



Hell or High Water

La La land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women



MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO



Moonlight

Lion

Hacksaw Ridge

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures



MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA



Moana

My Life as Zucchini

Zootopia

Kubo and the Two Strings

The Red Turtle



MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO



Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider

Pearl

Piper



MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE



Ennemis Intérieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode



MEJOR DOCUMENTAL CORTO



Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets



MEJOR EDICIÓN



Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight



MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO



Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully