Madonna aclara su discurso contra Donald Trump

En algunas partes de su discurso, “La Reina del Pop” dijo varias groserías y también mencionó que había pensado en volar la Casa Blanca, lo que le generó críticas.
Comentó que la experiencia de ayer fue hermosa e increíble. “Como sea quiero aclarar algunas cosas importantes”, escribió.
Indicó que ella no apoya la violencia y que algunas partes de su discurso fueron sacadas de contexto.
“Mi discurso empezó con 'quiero empezar una revolución de amor' y entonces tomé esta oportunidad para alentar a las mujeres y toda la gente marginada a no caer en la desesperación sino unirse e iniciar un punto de unidad y crear un cambio positivo en el mundo.
Yesterday's Rally. was an amazing and beautiful experience. I came and performed Express Yourself and thats exactly what i did. However I want to clarify some very important things. I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it's important people hear and understand my speech in it's entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context. My speech began with " I want to start a revolution of love." ?? I then go on to take this opportunity to encourage women and all marginalized people to not fall into despair but rather to come together and use it as a starting point for unity and to create positive change in the world. I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt. However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love. It was truly an honor to be part of an audience chanting “we choose love”. ???????????????????????????????????????????????? #revoltutionoflove??#revolutionoflove??*******************************************************
“Hablé en metáfora y compartí dos maneras de ver las cosas: una era tener esperanza y otra era sentir rabia e indignación, lo que personalmente sentí. Como sea, sé que actuar desde la ira no resuelve nada y la única manera de cambiar las cosas para mejorar es hacerlo con amor. Realmente fue un honor ser parte de una audiencia que cantaba 'elegimos el amor'”, finalizó la cantante.