Los 9 más sexys de Game of Thrones

A pocas horas del regreso de Game of Thrones a la pantalla con su séptima temporada inspirada en la obra de George R. R. Martin enlistamos a los nueve actores más atractivos de la serie.
1. Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo)
2. Kit Harington (Jon Snow)
3. Richard Madden (Robb Stark)
4. Pedro Pascal (Oberyn Martell)
5. Iwan Rheon (Ramsay Bolton)
6. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister)
7. Michiel Huisman (Daario Naharis)
8. Gethin Anthony (Renly Baratheon)
9. Dean-Charles Chapman (Tommen Baratheon)
