El medio artístico se despide de Barack Obama

First time I met the incredible President Barack Obama , we bonded over our Chi Town roots. He said "You're from Chicago?" Evidence shows, I screamed "Hell YEAH". You served us well Mr. President. #farewell (mean comments go somewhere with your hate, you will be blocked, don't steal my joy)

Una foto publicada por Gina Rodriguez (@hereisgina) el 10 de Ene de 2017 a la(s) 6:26 PST