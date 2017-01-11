Ir Arriba
El medio artístico se despide de Barack Obama

De igual forma, el actor mexicano Jaime Camil se sumó a los mensajes de despedida y compartió en Instagram una foto con el presidente. Foto: Instagram/Agencia México
A tan sólo nueve días que Barack Obama deje su cargo como presidente de Estados Unidos, el día de ayer brindó un emotivo último discurso, situación que impulsó a las celebridades a enviarle un lindo adiós a través de sus redes sociales.

Aquí algunas de las reacciones:



“Gracias por tu gracia increíble en el liderazgo y por ser un ejemplo excepcional para todos nosotros. Usted ha hecho muchos de los que estaban durmiendo, consciente - incluyéndome a mí”, expresó Katy Perry, quien dijo afirmó estar emocionada al ver “a la generación que se acerca como usted ha dicho que es Altruista, creativa, patriótica y cree en un país justo e inclusivo”.

Madonna despidió a Obama señalando que no habría otro como él.

Good-bye Mr. President! 🇺🇸There will never be another one like you! 🙏🏻 Barack Obama you are a King amongst Men. 👑🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Una foto publicada por Madonna (@madonna) el



Cher expresó que tanto Barack como Michel serán los custodios de la esperanza.




Miley Cyrus agradeció lo hecho al presidente Barack Obama .



De igual forma, el actor mexicano Jaime Camil se sumó a los mensajes de despedida y compartió en Instagram una foto con el presidente.

Farewell Mr. President, you'll be greatly missed #potus @barackobama 🇺🇸 #ObamaFarewell #farewellAddress

Una foto publicada por Jaime Camil (@jaimecamil) el



María Celeste agradeció el servicio del presidente a su país junto a una fotografía.




Finalmente, Gina Rodríguez, estrella de Jane the Virgin, recordó cuando conoció a Barack Obama .

First time I met the incredible President Barack Obama , we bonded over our Chi Town roots. He said "You're from Chicago?" Evidence shows, I screamed "Hell YEAH". You served us well Mr. President. #farewell (mean comments go somewhere with your hate, you will be blocked, don't steal my joy)

Una foto publicada por Gina Rodriguez (@hereisgina) el




